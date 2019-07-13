1 man hospitalized, suspect on the run after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was injured, and a suspected shooter is on the run after a shooting in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Harrell Street and Mimosa Avenue.
The victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.
According to MPD, the suspected shooter knew the victim and is still on the run.
The investigation is ongoing, but the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
At approx 10:30 am, officers responded to a shooting at Harrell St./Mimosa Ave. One male was shot and xported to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. The suspect is known to the victim, but is not in custody at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2019
