  • 1 man hospitalized, suspect on the run after shooting in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was injured, and a suspected shooter is on the run after a shooting in Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Harrell Street and Mimosa Avenue.

    The victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    According to MPD, the suspected shooter knew the victim and is still on the run.

    The investigation is ongoing, but the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

