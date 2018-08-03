  • 1 man in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill. 

    According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Outland Road. 

    MPD said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories