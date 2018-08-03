1 man in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Outland Road.
At 3:29 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3720 Outland. One male victim was struck. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 3, 2018
No suspect info was given.
MPD said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
