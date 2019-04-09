1 man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis, police said.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Florida Street and Burdock Avenue.
Police said one man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
Airways Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at florida and Burdock that came in at 7:49pm.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 9, 2019
One male adult was shot and has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information available at this time.
