  • 1 man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis, police said.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Florida Street and Burdock Avenue.

    Police said one man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

