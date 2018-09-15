1 man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shadowlawn Boulevard.
One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Police did not release any information about the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
