1 man in custody, 1 wanted in Whitehaven carjacking

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. - Police are investigating after two men carjacked two women in Whitehaven.
Memphis police said on their Facebook page that two men approached two women at a Shop N’ Go store on Millbranch Road and asked for a ride to the Wesley Forest town homes in exchange for money.
According to MPD, the women agreed and drove the men to the 100 block of Wesley Forest Drive.
At that point, the older man – who has not been identified – pointed a gun and ordered the women out of the car. The younger man got into the driver’s seat, and they drove away from the scene.
Police located the vehicle shortly after responding to the scene and took the younger man into custody.
Officers are still searching for the older man who was carrying the gun.
The older man is described as black, in his early 50s, and wearing a skull cap and black hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
