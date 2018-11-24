1 man killed after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

One person was killed after a shooting in a Shelby County neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Ashridge Cove.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD officers did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
