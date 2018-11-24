  • 1 man killed after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    One person was killed after a shooting in a Shelby County neighborhood. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Ashridge Cove. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    MPD officers did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

