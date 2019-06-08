1 man rushed to hospital after shooting at busy Memphis intersection, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a busy Memphis intersection.
According to MPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and East Raines Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Shooting scene at Hickory Hill and Raines. The intersection is completely blocked. pic.twitter.com/QblQJF0Gyq— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 8, 2019
Police said one man – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 crews observed one vehicle at the intersection crashed into a pole.
The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.
Investigators did not provide any details regarding a suspected shooter.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Hickory Hill and Raines. One male victim was struck. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2019
No suspect info was given.
