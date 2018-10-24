  • 1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis, MPD says

    Updated:

    One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis. 

    The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Ridgestone Drive in Raleigh, police said. 

    MPD said the one victim was rushed to Regional One in an unknown condition. 

    Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shooting yet. 

    No information was released regarding the suspected shooter. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories