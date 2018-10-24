1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis, MPD says

One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Ridgestone Drive in Raleigh, police said.
MPD said the one victim was rushed to Regional One in an unknown condition.
At 6:06 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 4284 Ridgestone. One adult male was struck and xported to ROH. No condition info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 23, 2018
No one is in custody at this time.
Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shooting yet.
No information was released regarding the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
