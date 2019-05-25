1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Margaret Road in the Westwood area, according to police.
MPD said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was found in front of the house suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
At approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1226 Margaret Rd.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2019
Preliminary information is that a male has been shot in front of this location. He was xported to Regional One in critical condition.
