  • 1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Margaret Road in the Westwood area, according to police.

    MPD said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was found in front of the house suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.

