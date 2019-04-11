1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Hudgins Road.
The man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD did not release a description of the suspected shooter at this point.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
