  • 1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Hudgins Road.

    The man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    MPD did not release a description of the suspected shooter at this point.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories