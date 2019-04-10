  • 1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Parkway. 

    The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories