1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Parkway.
The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
North Main Station officers are working a shooting at 1095 North Parkway involving a male victim who was shot. 606 Lt was the first car on the scene. The victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2019
No suspect information is available at this point.
