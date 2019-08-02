1 man rushed to hospital after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for life after a shooting in Orange Mound, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Kimball Avenue.
According to MPD, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition.
However, that victim has not yet been identified.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Investigators said the suspected shooter ran from the scene and was last seen wearing a lime green top and black pants.
At 3:29 p.m. officers responses to a shooting at 2757 Kimball. Officers were advised that a male was shot. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 2, 2019
The suspect was wearing a lime green top & black pants. He left the scene on foot.
