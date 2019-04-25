1 man rushed to hospital after shootout outside Southaven home, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police are currently investigating the scene after one person was shot outside a home in Southaven.
According to police, the shooting happened outside a home near the intersection of Elmbrook Drive and Rasco Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said two people were shooting at each other outside the home on Elmbrook Drive. One person sitting on the porch was firing shots into a car, and one of the people inside that car was hit.
That man – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police have not identified the victim at this point.
No information regarding a suspected shooter was released.
