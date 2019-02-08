  • 1 man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

    By: Zach Laufer

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Memphis, according to police.

    Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the New Horizon Apartments in the 3600 block of Kingsgate Drive.

    Officers found the victim – who has not yet been identified – suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

