1 man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Memphis, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the New Horizon Apartments in the 3600 block of Kingsgate Drive.
Officers found the victim – who has not yet been identified – suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
@ approx. 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call @ 3651 Kingsgate Dr. One male was located w/ a gunshot wound & has been pronounced deceased. No suspect information is available at this point. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 8, 2019
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TBI investigating deadly shooting involving Shelby County deputy at Memphis hotel
- Former MPD officers sentenced to prison after trying to sneak heroin into Memphis
- Bloody, stolen gun found during arrest of Memphis man, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}