1 man shot to death in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.

    MPD said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Shadowline Drive in Westwood.

    According to investigators, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    No information regarding a suspected shooter was released. However, police did say that person did remain on the scene.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

