1 man shot to death in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.
MPD said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Shadowline Drive in Westwood.
According to investigators, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information regarding a suspected shooter was released. However, police did say that person did remain on the scene.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
At 8:29 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 975 Shadowline. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The responsible party is on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2019
