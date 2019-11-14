1 man shot, woman detained after incident at local motel in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at a local motel.
Officers were called the 3400 block of Lamar Ave. early Thursday morning at the Deluex Inn.
One man was found shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 a woman has been detained on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
