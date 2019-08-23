1 of every 3 Tennessee teachers wants to leave the profession, study says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Results from a survey taken by the Tennessee Department of Education show one in every three teachers wants to leave the profession.
Many situations in the survey related to classroom settings, work atmosphere, and professional development.
Results show many teachers are satisfied with their schools and their leadership.
But the state did not have any data on teachers or administrators in Shelby County Schools.
The reason the information wasn’t included was because fewer than 45 percent of SCS teachers and administrators participated in the survey.
Local educator Eric Dunn told FOX13 he believes it’s related to when the surveys were sent out.
Dunn also broke down why many teachers said they are open to leaving the profession, given the opportunity.
“Most of those teachers who say, ‘I am going to leave the profession’ are one, two, and three year teachers that really haven’t gotten their feet wet,” Dunn said.
Participation in the survey was not mandatory. However, SCS is the only school district in Shelby County that did not have survey results.
