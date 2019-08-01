  • 1 person airlifted to hospital after head-on collision outside West Memphis Kroger

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A head-on collision near a West Memphis Kroger sent one person to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

    Officials said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on West Service Road. 

    According to investigators, the victim was driving on West Service Road when he crossed the medium and hit another car head-on. 

    One person was trapped inside their vehicle briefly, and they were airlifted to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

    The victim has not yet been identified, and officials did not provide an updated condition.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

