  • 1 person arrested after barricade ends peacefully in Hickory Hill

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A major police presence took over the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments in Hickory Hill Thursday night.

    Fortunately, the barricade ended peacefully and one person was detained. 

    SWAT team and negotiators were on the scene of the barricade. 

    SCSO is on the scene of a barricade situation inside the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments located near Ridgeway & Knight Arnold. One person is possibly barricaded inside an apartment. SWAT and negotiators are on the scene. Several nearby apartments have been evacuated for safety. pic.twitter.com/80MiDHIZ2n

    ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 25, 2019

    SCSO deputies have arrested Ludaryus Lee has been charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder along with multiple others. 

