1 person arrested after barricade ends peacefully in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A major police presence took over the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments in Hickory Hill Thursday night.
Fortunately, the barricade ended peacefully and one person was detained.
The barricade situation has ended peacefully. One person has been detained. Detectives are on the scene investigating this incident.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 25, 2019
SWAT team and negotiators were on the scene of the barricade.
SCSO is on the scene of a barricade situation inside the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments located near Ridgeway & Knight Arnold. One person is possibly barricaded inside an apartment. SWAT and negotiators are on the scene. Several nearby apartments have been evacuated for safety. pic.twitter.com/80MiDHIZ2n—
ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 25, 2019
SCSO deputies have arrested Ludaryus Lee has been charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder along with multiple others.
SCSO detectives have charged Ludaryus Lee with numerous felonies, including Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, after he fired shots at deputies as they entered an apartment in The Lakes at Ridgeway to conduct a drug investigation. pic.twitter.com/BZVlxH7IXt— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 25, 2019
