1 person arrested after man found dead at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested one person after a man was found dead at an Uptown apartment complex.
According to MPD, officers conducted a “follow-up investigation” in the 300 block of Greenlaw Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday.
At that location, which is a small apartment complex in Uptown, officers found a man who was unresponsive.
MPD told FOX13 the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. from an anonymous caller. The caller told officers they would find an injured person at that address.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead with significant injuries.
Major Hayden was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police said he killed a man using blunt force trauma.
At 9:53 a.m. officers conducted a follow-up investigation at 325 Greenlaw. Officers located one unresponsive male. The male victim was pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 18, 2019
A male suspect known to the victim has been detained.
