0 1 person arrested, woman found safe after being kidnapped from Memphis motel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police confirmed that the woman has been found and is safe.

According to MPD, Dayley Long was found a day after being kidnapped from her motel room.

Jimmie Jones was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Firearm, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Police found Long at a hotel on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

Long’s family is very relieved that she was found safe, and they want the suspect to be locked up for a very long time.

“I guess people threaten things all the time and you don’t take them seriously. Then something like this happens,” said Dana Gilland, Long’s sister.

Two other people were inside the room when the incident happened on Wednesday. They told police the suspect fired several shots but did not hit anyone.

Gilland said her sister used to hang out with the wrong crowd and was making a change.

“She had decided to turn her life around, gone into rehab, and was actually talking to our family about moving up here – back to North Carolina where we are,” she said.

It is unclear if investigators located the suspect at the same place where Long was.

“He needs to go to jail. You make your actions, you have consequences for them and you showed our face publicly. Everyone knows who you are,” said Gilland.

Gilland told FOX13 that Long has two black eyes and a gash on her forehead.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis police believe a woman was kidnapped by a man from a Memphis motel.

According to a release from MPD, the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive.

Police said the victim, Dayley Long, 30, was inside her room at the motel when an unidentified man crashed through the window and fired multiple shots.

According to investigators, the man then took Long at gunpoint out of the room and forced her into his car.

The suspect drove away with Long inside the possible silver Toyota Accent in an unknown direction.

"I didn't think anything would happen like that. It's scary," said one Red Roof Inn guest.

FOX13 spoke with several epople who said they are staying at the hotel for the evening. They said they're keeping their eyes peeled.

Police described the man as 40-45 years old, medium height and build, and wearing a dark shirt and camo shorts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

