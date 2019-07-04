  • 1 person critically injured after car crash in Shelby County, deputies say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a single-car crash.

    According to SCSO deputies, the accident happened on the 5400 block of Bolen Huse Road.

    Deputies said it happened around 3:20 p.m. today.

    The driver was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    At this time, it is unclear what caused the accident. The victim’s name has not been released.

