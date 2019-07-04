1 person critically injured after car crash in Shelby County, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a single-car crash.
According to SCSO deputies, the accident happened on the 5400 block of Bolen Huse Road.
SCSO is investigating a single vehicle accident at the 5400 block of Bolen Huse at approximately 3:20 pm today. The driver was transported in critical condition to Regional One.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 4, 2019
Deputies said it happened around 3:20 p.m. today.
The driver was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
At this time, it is unclear what caused the accident. The victim’s name has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}