  • 1 person dead after car crashes in Shelby County; deputies investigating

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County, according to deputies.

    Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened in the 10000 block of Van Road around 5 p.m. Monday.

    One person – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. 

    Investigators are working to determine what caused the accident.

