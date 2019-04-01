1 person dead after car crashes in Shelby County; deputies investigating

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County, according to deputies.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened in the 10000 block of Van Road around 5 p.m. Monday.
One person – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the accident.
SCSO is on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Van Road. One person has been pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this crash. pic.twitter.com/1ajCLrq1fT— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 1, 2019
