  • 1 person dead after car crashes into Memphis church, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a car crash after a witness said someone ran their vehicle into a Memphis church.

    According to Memphis police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Madrid Avenue. A witness told police the driver ran their vehicle into Victory Temple Church off Summer Avenue.

    Investigators said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The details surrounding the deadly crash are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories