1 person dead after car crashes into Memphis church, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a car crash after a witness said someone ran their vehicle into a Memphis church.
According to Memphis police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Madrid Avenue. A witness told police the driver ran their vehicle into Victory Temple Church off Summer Avenue.
Investigators said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The details surrounding the deadly crash are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a crash at 3167 Madrid: Victory Temple Church. Caller advised that a vehicle ran into the church. One occupant has been pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 30, 2019
