1 person dead after inmate escapes Tennessee state prison; TBI investigating

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - One person is dead after an inmate escaped a Tennessee state prison, according to authorities.
Mark Davidson, District Attorney for Dyer County, told FOX13 the inmate – who has not yet been identified – escaped around 1 p.m. Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.
According to Davidson, that inmate killed someone during the escape. It is unclear if the person who was killed worked at the prison at this point.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lauderdale County authorities are all investigating the incident.
The inmate is still on the run, and the victim has not yet been identified.
FOX13 is working to find out what led to the escape and homicide at the prison. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
