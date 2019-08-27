  • 1 person dead after multi-vehicle crash on Shelby County highway, officials say

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Shelby County.

    According to Shelby County officials, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 70 near Adagio Lane.

    There were two vehicles involved in the accident, and one person was initially taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    SCSO officials said that victim – who has not yet been identified – did not survive their injuries at the hospital.

    Highway 70 was delayed in both directions surrounding the crash for hours as crews cleared the scene.

    The details surrounding what caused the accident are still unclear, and authorities are investigating.

