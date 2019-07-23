  • 1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a someone was killed overnight. 

    According to Memphis police, one person is dead and another person was shot. 

    The scene was located on the 1400 block of Effie Road. The victim who sruvived was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. 

    This is a breaking story. 

    Check back for updates. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories