1 person detained after man found dead at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have detained one person after a man was found dead at an Uptown apartment complex.
According to MPD, officers conducted a “follow-up investigation” in the 300 block of Greenlaw Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday.
At that location, which is a small apartment complex in Uptown, officers found a man who was unresponsive.
Investigators said that man – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who knew the victim was detained by MPD officers. It is unclear if he will be charged in connection with the death.
A male suspect known to the victim has been detained.
