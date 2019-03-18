  • 1 person detained after man found dead at Memphis apartment complex

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have detained one person after a man was found dead at an Uptown apartment complex.

    According to MPD, officers conducted a “follow-up investigation” in the 300 block of Greenlaw Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. 

    At that location, which is a small apartment complex in Uptown, officers found a man who was unresponsive.

    Investigators said that man – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    A man who knew the victim was detained by MPD officers. It is unclear if he will be charged in connection with the death.

