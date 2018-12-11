1 person detained after man shot and killed in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A homicide investigation is underway in Clarksdale after a man was shot and killed Monday night.
According to the Coahoma County Coroner, Kevin Robinson, 31, was killed Monday night on 9th Street.
Neighbors told FOX13 Robinson was shot multiple times.
And police said this deadly shooting marks the 12th homicide thus far for the city of Clarksdale.
Clarksdale Police Chief Sandra Williams said Robinson’s killing had an all-too-common theme. The address where Robinson was killed is a “known drug house,” and police have been there before.
“That area right there is hot it’s drug traffic I think, but I am not sure I don’t go around there,” said neighbor Corey Fisher.
Williams told FOX13 they are receiving assistance from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department in patrolling the streets of Clarksdale.
“Unfortunately, a lot of these homicides are what we consider to be retaliation homicides and in some kind of way it will have some type of drug or gang activity involved with these homicides,” Williams said.
Police said they have one person detained in connection with the incident, but no formal charges have been filed yet.
