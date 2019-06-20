0 1 person detained, woman found safe after being kidnapped from Memphis motel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (6/20) Memphis police confirmed that the woman has been found and is safe.

According to MPD, Dayley Long was found a day after being kidnapped from her motel room.

Police said one person is currently being detained, but they have not specified the identity of that person or what charges they will be facing.

BREAKING: Memphis police say Dayley Long was found safe after she was kidnapped from her motel at the red roof in last night. Police tell me one person was detained. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Xv7FkYyidx — Jacque Masse (@massereports) June 20, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis police believe a woman was kidnapped by a man from a Memphis motel.

According to a release from MPD, the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive.

Police said the victim, Dayley Long, 30, was inside her room at the motel when an unidentified man crashed through the window and fired multiple shots.

According to investigators, the man then took Long at gunpoint out of the room and forced her into his car.

The suspect drove away with Long inside the possible silver Toyota Accent in an unknown direction.

"I didn't think anything would happen like that. It's scary," said one Red Roof Inn guest.

FOX13 spoke with several epople who said they are staying at the hotel for the evening. They said they're keeping their eyes peeled.

Police described the man as 40-45 years old, medium height and build, and wearing a dark shirt and camo shorts. He is possibly armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

