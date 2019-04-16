1 person 'extremely critical' after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, they were called to the corner of N. Trezevant and Capewood Drive around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
A MPD major on the scene told FOX13 the victim was 'extremely critical.'
No suspect information has been released by police.
