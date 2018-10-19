  • 1 person, family dog rescued after Germantown home charred by fire

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Multiple crews battled a fire at a Germantown home. 

    According to FOX13 crews, the home is newly remodeled – and the fire was extremely active. 

    The fire started at the home in the 8300 block of Briar Creek Road. 

    Crews rushed to bring water to the scene in order to help put out the fire. 

    FOX13 crews spoke with neighbors who heard "popping" sounds before the fire started. 

    Germantown firefighters told FOX13 no one was injured, but one person and a dog were rescued. 

    "I can't imagine what they're going through right now," said neighbor Wendy Remmers. "They just lost everything." 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories