1 person, family dog rescued after Germantown home charred by fire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Multiple crews battled a fire at a Germantown home.
According to FOX13 crews, the home is newly remodeled – and the fire was extremely active.
Water now surging up the street to help crews put out this big fire.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) October 18, 2018
One neighbor says she heard pops befor the fire started. I’ll be live at 5 from the scene. pic.twitter.com/DVCdCKb3T3
The fire started at the home in the 8300 block of Briar Creek Road.
Crews rushed to bring water to the scene in order to help put out the fire.
FOX13 crews spoke with neighbors who heard "popping" sounds before the fire started.
Germantown firefighters told FOX13 no one was injured, but one person and a dog were rescued.
"I can't imagine what they're going through right now," said neighbor Wendy Remmers. "They just lost everything."
