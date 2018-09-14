1 person fighting for life after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Frayser.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Mountain Terrace Street and Frayser Boulevard around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting @ Mountain Terrace & Frayser. 1 male has been shot & xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available @ this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone w/ info is urged to call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 14, 2018
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
Police did not give any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
