  1 person fighting for life after shooting in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Frayser. 

    Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Mountain Terrace Street and Frayser Boulevard around 9 p.m. Thursday.

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. 

    Police did not give any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

     

