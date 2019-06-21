1 person found dead while firefighters battle apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person has died after a fire inside an apartment building in the Cherokee neighborhood.
The fire department told FOX13 the fire started around 11:30 last night.
It happened on the 3100 block of Sharpe Avenue.
When the FOX13 crew arrived on the scene, we saw a body being rolled out of the building on a stretcher.
Fire officials said careless use of smoking materials in the bedroom sparked the flames of the fire.
We are trying to figure out how the person passed away.
