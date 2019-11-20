1 person hit and killed in South Memphis crash, police say

A person was hit by a vehicle at S. Third St and E. McLemore Ave. Tuesday night.
Crump Station officers made the scene around 9:45 p.m.
Crump Station officers are on the scene of a crash at S. Third St @ E. McLemore Ave.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 20, 2019
Preliminary information: a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased one the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
According to preliminary information from police, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver remained on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'My daddy shot my momma': Father killed after officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, DA says
- Mid-South mother & boyfriend charged with capital murder after 13-month-old diesl
- Hundreds of layoffs hitting Shelby County early 2020
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}