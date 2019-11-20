  • 1 person hit and killed in South Memphis crash, police say

    Updated:

    A person was hit by a vehicle at S. Third St and E. McLemore Ave. Tuesday night.

    Crump Station officers made the scene around 9:45 p.m.

    According to preliminary information from police, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    The driver remained on the scene. 

