1 person hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident on I-240, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on I-240.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-240 near Getwell Road at mile marker 22.
Officials said westbound traffic is affected with the “left lanes” blocked. Eastbound traffic is not being delayed.
Incredibly heavy rains pour on the two westbound lanes of I-240 near Lamar.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) May 9, 2019
A pole has fell on a mustang somehow. Drivers, as you can imagine, are taking it slow.
Live updates on @FOX13Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Ku5jeMuKcV
FOX13 crews saw that a pole had fallen onto a vehicle on the interstate, nearly cutting through it.
Fire officials said one person was taken to Regional One, but their identity and condition were not disclosed.
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear, and officials did not specify if anyone else involved was injured.
TDOT said the crash is expected to be cleared by around 9:40 p.m.
