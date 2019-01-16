1 person hospitalized after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to investigators, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hillview Village Apartments in the 2500 block of East Hillview Drive.
Fire officials confirmed one victim was rushed to Regional One following the shooting.
Memphis police are on scene investigating.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
