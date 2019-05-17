  • 1 person hospitalized, car catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck on Memphis overpass

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a massive car crash in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue on the overpass.

    Investigators said one of the vehicles was on fire, and one person was taken via ambulance to Regional One. 

    The victim was not identified, and their condition was listed as critical.

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.

