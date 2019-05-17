1 person hospitalized, car catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck on Memphis overpass

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a massive car crash in Memphis.
According to MPD, the accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue on the overpass.
Nothing but lights at the James Bolton Bridge. @MEM_PoliceDept on the scene of an accident. I see two ambulances plus several cop cars and a fire truck. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/cFMPAtUhff— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 17, 2019
Investigators said one of the vehicles was on fire, and one person was taken via ambulance to Regional One.
The victim was not identified, and their condition was listed as critical.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}