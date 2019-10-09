1 person hurt in Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Raleigh.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Coach Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police said one person was injured in the shooting.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
