  • 1 person hurt in Memphis shooting, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Raleigh. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Coach Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

    Police said one person was injured in the shooting. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories