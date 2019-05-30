  • 1 person hurt, traffic shut down after motorcycles and tractor-trailer collide on Elvis Presley

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital and traffic has been shut down after a multi-vehicle accident in South Memphis.

    According to MPD, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Elliston Road. 

    Police said two motorcycles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the massive collision.

    One person – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Investigators traffic has been shut down immediately surrounding the crash as crews work to clear the scene.

    It is unclear what led to the crash at this point.

