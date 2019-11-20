1 person in critical condition after 2-car crash in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Roads are blocked after a multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh.
Shelby County deputies are responding in the 4400 block of Northwood Hills Dr.
FOX13 has been told one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Deputies have blocked one lane of traffic. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'My daddy shot my momma': Father killed after officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, DA says
- Mid-South mother & boyfriend charged with capital murder after 13-month-old diesl
- Hundreds of layoffs hitting Shelby County early 2020
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}