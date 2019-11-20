  • 1 person in critical condition after 2-car crash in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Roads are blocked after a multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh.

    Shelby County deputies are responding in the 4400 block of Northwood Hills Dr. 

    FOX13 has been told one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Deputies have blocked one lane of traffic. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

