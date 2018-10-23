1 person in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue.
Airways Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1338 Wabash Avenue. The victim was xported to Regional One by private vehicle and is in critical condition. At this point, it is unknown where the shooting actually occured. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 23, 2018
The victim was taken via a private vehicle to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.
MPD said officers aren’t sure where the shooting exactly happened.
No information was released regarding the suspected shooter.
Police are investigating the incident.
