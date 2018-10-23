  • 1 person in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue. 

    The victim was taken via a private vehicle to Regional One and is listed in critical condition. 

    MPD said officers aren’t sure where the shooting exactly happened. 

    No information was released regarding the suspected shooter. 

    Police are investigating the incident. 

