1 person in critical condition, suspect in custody after ‘domestic' shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Germantown neighborhood.
Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Germantown Road.
According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a “domestic disturbance.”
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to St. Francis Hospital by the suspected shooter, police said.
The victim is listed in critical condition, and officers took the suspect into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
