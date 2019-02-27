1 person in custody after police chase ends near field

Memphis police have one person in custody after a chase.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Girl hospitalized after being attacked by students at SCS school; mother wants answers
- House votes to block Trump's emergency declaration for border wall money
- Memphis trucking company announces Memphis expansion, 600 new jobs
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, it started in the area of Perkins and Interstate-240. One person is in custody after it ended on Weaver Road and Canary Road. Officers were seen walking into a nearby field.
One person was taken to Regional One.
Shortly after FOX13 arrived on the scene, a crime scene van pulled up to the field.
It is not clear if officers are still looking for another suspect.
FOX13 is working to learn what caused the chase, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}