1 person in custody after robbery at Bartlett bank, police say

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Bartlett Monday.
According to Bartlett police, the suspect entered the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 and got away with an unknown amount of money.
Police said there were two potential vehicles of interest related to the incident: a white pick-up truck and an orange PT cruiser.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the robbery. However, police have not released that person’s identity yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Nail salon customer runs over, kills manicurist while fleeing to avoid payment, police say
- "You’re not supposed to be here!" Memphis store clerk fired shot at man shopping in store
- Man pistol whips victim, shoots 2 dogs, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}