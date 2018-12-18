  • 1 person injured after multi-vehicle accident involving school bus in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Memphis. 

    According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and Mitchell Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    MPD said one person was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition, and that victim was not a child. 

    Shelby County Schools confirmed that there were students from Ford Road Elementary on the bus at the time of the crash. 

    However, SCS officials told FOX13 they haven't heard "any initial reports of serious student injuries."

    It appeared that a towing vehicle was also involved in the accident. 

    SCS said staff is in the process of contacting families. FOX13 crews saw the students board a different bus following the accident. 

