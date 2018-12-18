1 person injured after multi-vehicle accident involving school bus in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Memphis.
Several vehicles involved in crash that sent one to the hospital (non critical).— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 18, 2018
I’m told, no children were injured. It involved a school bus with children on board as well.
I’m working to learn more about the accident. pic.twitter.com/smpVfrtPZh
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and Mitchell Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus at South Third and Mitchell. One adult has been transported in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 18, 2018
MPD said one person was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition, and that victim was not a child.
Shelby County Schools confirmed that there were students from Ford Road Elementary on the bus at the time of the crash.
However, SCS officials told FOX13 they haven't heard "any initial reports of serious student injuries."
It appeared that a towing vehicle was also involved in the accident.
SCS said staff is in the process of contacting families. FOX13 crews saw the students board a different bus following the accident.
