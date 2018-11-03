1 person injured after vehicle overturns on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vehicle overturned on a Memphis interstate Friday just in time for rush hour.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-240 westbound at Exit 24 - Millbranch Road.
Emergency responders told FOX13 that one person was taken to Regional One following the accident.
According to TDOT, westbound traffic was affected with the off-ramp blocked completely.
Eastbound traffic was not affected.
It was cleared by 6 p.m., TDOT said.
