  • 1 person injured after vehicle overturns on I-240

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vehicle overturned on a Memphis interstate Friday just in time for rush hour. 

    The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-240 westbound at Exit 24 - Millbranch Road.

    Emergency responders told FOX13 that one person was taken to Regional One following the accident. 

    According to TDOT, westbound traffic was affected with the off-ramp blocked completely. 

    Eastbound traffic was not affected. 

    It was cleared by 6 p.m., TDOT said. 

