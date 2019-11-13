1 person injured, trapped in bathroom during house fire in Memphis neighborhood, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with the Memphis Fire Department are responding to a critical house fire in Raleigh.
First responders were called to the 3900 block of Homewood Cv. around 4:30 Wednesday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.
Fire officials on the scene said the man was trapped in his bathroom in the back of the house. Firefighters had to break down the bathroom door to rescue the man from the scene.
Another person was also inside the house, but was able to escape without injuries.
The fire is still under investigation, therefore it's unclear what caused the flames at this time.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES from the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Lead testing results released for Shelby County Schools
- Person arrested in connection with the domestic homicide in DeSoto County, sheriff says
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}