1 person killed, 2 others injured in head-on Memphis crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in North Memphis Thursday morning.
The accident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2600 block of Chelsea. Police said there were two cars involved in a head-on collision.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two others -- including a pregnant woman -- were injured. Police said she is in critical condition and a man is in non-critical condition.
At 8:52 a.m. officers responded to an Accident at 2655 Chelsea. This is a 2-car accident/head-on collision involving an overturned vehicle. One person has been pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2019
