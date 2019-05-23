  • 1 person killed, 2 others injured in head-on Memphis crash

    One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in North Memphis Thursday morning.

    The accident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2600 block of Chelsea. Police said there were two cars involved in a head-on collision.

    One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Two others -- including a pregnant woman -- were injured. Police said she is in critical condition and a man is in non-critical condition.

