  • 1 person killed after being shot by MPD officer near Graceland; TBI investigating

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TBI is investigating after a person was killed after being shot by a Memphis police officer. 

    According to police, the person was shot and killed by the officer in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive near Graceland. 

    The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

    The officer was not injured in the incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Police have not yet identified the person who was killed. 

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.  

    From 2011 to 2017 there were 76 officer-involved shootings in Memphis – 23 were deadly. 

    In 2017, MPD officers were involved in four police shootings.

    Most recently in September 2018, three MPD officers did not turn on their body cameras before chasing and shooting a man – later identified as Martavious Banks – who was left in critical condition.

    In the last five years – there have been 14 officer-involved shootings in Shelby County – five were deadly.

